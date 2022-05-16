Two varsities resume offline semester exams

Kolkata: Two universities in the city have already decided to hold their undergraduate and postgraduate examinations in offline mode, considering the improvement in the Covid pandemic situation.

"We held our Executive Committee (EC) meeting on Monday where it was unanimously decided that semester examinations will be held in offline mode in the best interest of the students, Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhury, the vice-chancellor (VC) of Rabindra Bharati University (RBU) said. Offline examinations for students in distance mode was held peacefully on Sunday at RBU. Undergraduate examinations will commence on May 18, while post-graduate candidates would write papers from the first week of June.

The examinations in Arts and Science in Jadavpur University will also be held in offline mode, a senior university

official said. The state Higher Education department in a recent communication to the university authorities have left it upon themselves to decide on the mode of student assessment they wish to pursue. A senior CU official said the varsity's undergraduate council will meet on May 20 to deliberate on the issue.