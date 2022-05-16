Two varsities resume offline semester exams
Kolkata: Two universities in the city have already decided to hold their undergraduate and postgraduate examinations in offline mode, considering the improvement in the Covid pandemic situation.
"We held our Executive Committee (EC) meeting on Monday where it was unanimously decided that semester examinations will be held in offline mode in the best interest of the students, Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhury, the vice-chancellor (VC) of Rabindra Bharati University (RBU) said. Offline examinations for students in distance mode was held peacefully on Sunday at RBU. Undergraduate examinations will commence on May 18, while post-graduate candidates would write papers from the first week of June.
The examinations in Arts and Science in Jadavpur University will also be held in offline mode, a senior university
official said. The state Higher Education department in a recent communication to the university authorities have left it upon themselves to decide on the mode of student assessment they wish to pursue. A senior CU official said the varsity's undergraduate council will meet on May 20 to deliberate on the issue.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Mamata main opposition face: TMC16 May 2022 7:25 PM GMT
ATF price hiked by 5.3%, Trinamool slams Centre16 May 2022 7:25 PM GMT
DC beat PBKS by 17 runs, inch closer to IPL play-offs berth16 May 2022 7:24 PM GMT
Nikhat, Manisha, Parveen confirm medals with QF wins16 May 2022 7:23 PM GMT
Swiatek on streak entering French Open16 May 2022 7:23 PM GMT