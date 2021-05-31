Two univs offer relief to their students from Covid-hit families

SKBU is granting free studentship for current semester; Makaut allows full waiver of fees if student loses parent our correspondent

kolkata: Two universities in the state have come up with some sort of relief for their students amid the present Corona pandemic situation.

Sidho Kanho Birsha University (SKBU) in Purulia is granting free studentship for the students of Corona affected family for the current semester while Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (Makaut) will allow complete waiver of fees if a student loses his father or mother – the earning member due to COVID-19.

"During the second wave of COVID-19, our teachers, non-teaching staff, students and their parents have been affected by COVID. We are well aware that a good number of students of our university hail from poor economic backgrounds. Considering this, we have decided to stand by them and offer free studentship if a student's family member is affected by COVID-19 or becomes a victim," a senior official of SKBU said.Dr Nagendra Nath Mahato, a professor of Chemistry in SKBU had died of COVID-19 around 15 days back. Makaut, on the other hand, in case of unfortunate death of the earning member of a student's family – father or mother—due to COVID-19 will allow waiver of tuition fees which will be applicable from the time of death till the student completes the course that he/ she is pursuing in the university. Makaut Registrar Partha Pratim Lahiri has communicated the university's decision to the 90 odd engineering colleges and 110 professional colleges, which are affiliated to the varsity.