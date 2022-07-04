Two Trinamool MLAs start 'call your MLA' intiative

kolkata: Two Trinamool Congress legislators have taken up a major stride to connect with the residents of their respective Assembly constituencies in their own possible manner. MLA of Rajarhat- Gopalpur Aditi Munshi has launched a helpline number while Debasish Kumar, who is the party MLA from Rashbehari in Kolkata, has gone a step further by embracing technology to connect with the people of his constituency.



Munshi has already started a helpline number 6289896658 in which the residents can call or WhatsApp in case they face any sort of problem. The initiative has been christened as 'Amar Katha Bidhayaker Kache' (My talk with the MLA).

Munshi, who is a kirtan singer of repute, sits at the local party office in her constituency on a regular basis and listens to the grievances of people. A major part of her constituency is under panchayat area.

"There is a section of people, who cannot turn up physically at the party office to meet the MLA. They can now call up or WhatsApp to inform the legislator about their problems,"a senior TMC leader of Rajarhat said. Kumar will be launching a QR code which can be accessed by the residents of Rashbehari to connect with him and inform him of problems. The official launch of the QR code will take place on Monday.

Apart from being an MLA, Kumar is also the president of South Kolkata district of TMC. A councilor of ward 85 under Kolkata Municipal Corporation, he is also the Member Mayor-in-Council in charge of Parks and Gardens department of the civic body.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee had launched 'Didi Ke Bolo' interactive programme for common people to lodge their grievances, which has proved to be highly successful. She has always stressed upon strengthening of public relations on the part of the party legislators. The steps taken by the duo are a step in that direction

Earlier, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee had introduced 'Ek Daake Abhishek' initiative on Saturday making a pledge to redress each and every issue that is being taken up with him. The MP said that he took inspiration for the initiative from 'Didi Ke Bolo' programme that was started by TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who introduced it for the people to articulate their grievances and suggestions. Abhishek, who is also the national general secretary of the party, had said that people from his constituency could also send suggestions. Names and identities of the callers would not be divulged if they don't want to, Banerjee had assured while addressing a public gathering in Diamond Harbour.