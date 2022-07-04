Two Trinamool MLAs start 'call your MLA' intiative
kolkata: Two Trinamool Congress legislators have taken up a major stride to connect with the residents of their respective Assembly constituencies in their own possible manner. MLA of Rajarhat- Gopalpur Aditi Munshi has launched a helpline number while Debasish Kumar, who is the party MLA from Rashbehari in Kolkata, has gone a step further by embracing technology to connect with the people of his constituency.
Munshi has already started a helpline number 6289896658 in which the residents can call or WhatsApp in case they face any sort of problem. The initiative has been christened as 'Amar Katha Bidhayaker Kache' (My talk with the MLA).
Munshi, who is a kirtan singer of repute, sits at the local party office in her constituency on a regular basis and listens to the grievances of people. A major part of her constituency is under panchayat area.
"There is a section of people, who cannot turn up physically at the party office to meet the MLA. They can now call up or WhatsApp to inform the legislator about their problems,"a senior TMC leader of Rajarhat said. Kumar will be launching a QR code which can be accessed by the residents of Rashbehari to connect with him and inform him of problems. The official launch of the QR code will take place on Monday.
Apart from being an MLA, Kumar is also the president of South Kolkata district of TMC. A councilor of ward 85 under Kolkata Municipal Corporation, he is also the Member Mayor-in-Council in charge of Parks and Gardens department of the civic body.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee had launched 'Didi Ke Bolo' interactive programme for common people to lodge their grievances, which has proved to be highly successful. She has always stressed upon strengthening of public relations on the part of the party legislators. The steps taken by the duo are a step in that direction
Earlier, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee had introduced 'Ek Daake Abhishek' initiative on Saturday making a pledge to redress each and every issue that is being taken up with him. The MP said that he took inspiration for the initiative from 'Didi Ke Bolo' programme that was started by TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who introduced it for the people to articulate their grievances and suggestions. Abhishek, who is also the national general secretary of the party, had said that people from his constituency could also send suggestions. Names and identities of the callers would not be divulged if they don't want to, Banerjee had assured while addressing a public gathering in Diamond Harbour.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Take steps against rifle club members possessing more than two...3 July 2022 7:48 PM GMT
Pacers put India on top before Pujara fifty extends lead to 2573 July 2022 7:33 PM GMT
Kyrgios comes up trumps3 July 2022 7:32 PM GMT
Former India goalkeeper EN Sudhir dies3 July 2022 7:32 PM GMT
Jamuna Boro among four Indian boxers to enter finals of Elorda Cup3 July 2022 7:31 PM GMT