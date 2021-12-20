Two travellers from Sweden & London test +ve; 565 new cases

Kolkata: Bengal has seen 565 new Covid cases on Sunday whereas on Saturday the figure stood at 556.



Around 580 cases were reporter on Friday. State has reported 9 Covid deaths on Sunday while the figure on Saturday remained at 8.

Meanwhile, two more patients aged around 11 and 19 years who arrived in the city from other countries were found positive for Covid.

A 19-year-old youth came from London and an 11-year-old boy came from Sweden. They tested positive at the Kolkata airport. Though the youth has been admitted to a private hospital in the city, the boy has been kept in isolation at his home.

Samples collected from both the patients for genome sequencing. A 69-year-old man who had returned from Nigeria on December 12 with some mild symptoms tested positive for Covid on December 14.

He was admitted to a private hospital in the city. His sample will be sent for genome sequencing.

His wife , who came along with him, tested negative for Covid. Patient's driver and another person have been tracked and they will undergo Covid tests on Sunday.

The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,27,076 on Sunday out of which 15,99,918 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered.

Covid positivity rate in Bengal on Sunday went up to 1.53 per cent from 1.45 per cent on Saturday.

Around 36,829 samples were tested across the state on Sunday. State has so far carried out 2,10,04,482 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 54:46 on Sunday.

The number of active Covid cases in the state dropped to 7,489 on Sunday from what stood at 7,501 on Saturday.

As many as 568 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours.

The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.33 percent on Sunday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped to 1.56 percent on Sunday from 1.73 percent on Saturday.

As many as 19,669 people died of Covid across the state so far in Bengal till Sunday. Kolkata has registered 3 Covid deaths on Sunday, North 24 Parganas 4, Hooghly 1 and East Midnapore 1.

A total 3,32,258 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,24,694 people were already discharged from the hospitals. North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total of 3,35,405 infected cases till Sunday out of which 3,29,061 patients have been released.

State has so far administered 9,99,85,878 Covid vaccinne doses so far till Sunday. Around 6,43,00,322 first doses have been administered and 3,56,85,556 second doses so far in Bengal.