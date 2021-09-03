Two TMC workers assaulted in Tripura

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress workers were again attacked in Tripura on Thursday.



Two Trinamool Congress workers sustained injuries after BJP supporters allegedly barged into their homes and assaulted them.

The incident took place at Udaipur. The injured were first admitted to Udaipur hospital and later rushed to Agartala, where they are currently undergoing treatment at Agartala hospital.

On Wednesday, Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev reached Tripura for her 15-day trip to the state.

According to sources, Sushmita Dev was accompanied by the two TMC workers—who were attacked later—to Tripureswari temple.

After the duo returned home, it had been alleged that they were assaulted by BJP supporters. Sources said Dev had gone to Tripura to strengthen TMC's organisation in the north-eastern state.