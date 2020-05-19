Two test positive in Siliguri

Darjeeling: Two persons in Siliguri tested Covid-19 positive on Monday. Both were in home quarantine.



On May 12, both of them had gone for checkups at the Siliguri hospital. They had undergone swab tests. District Health officials stated that both have tested positive. Out of the two, one is a resident of ward 6, Dangipara, Siliguri and the other of ward 30, Deshbandhupara, Siliguri.

The person from Deshbandhupara recently returned from Guwahati. The person from Dangipara is a fruit seller and does not have any recent travel history. Both the patients have been shifted to the Covid-19 hospital (Dr Chang's hospital) in Siliguri. The Siliguri SDO along with senior police officials visited Dangipara and Desbandhupara.The areas have been cordoned off. Prior to this on April 2, a person from ward number 47 of Siliguri, a railway employee had tested positive and passed away.

Meanwhile, in Malda, 8 persons tested Covid-19 positive on Monday. The affected are all migrant workers. The 8 include 5 from Manikchak; 1 person from Harischandrapur-1 block; 1 person from Kalichak-2 block and 1 person from Chachal-2 block. The total number of cases in Malda is 34. Two persons tested Covid-19 positive in Dakshin Dinajpur. The two persons are from Karandighi block. The total number of cases in the district is 11.

In Alipurduar district, the driver of a medical van who had visited Kolkata to get vaccines for the Health department last week has tested positive. Persons who have come in contact with him have been sent to quarantine.