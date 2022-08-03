Two state-run hospitals accused of denying admission to heart patient

KOLKATA: Despite strict guidelines by the state health department that no emergency patients can be denied treatment by any hospitals, two government medical colleges in Kolkata have been accused of denying treatment to an elderly person from South 24-Parganas who had suffered a heart attack.



The incident occurred late on Monday night when the family members of the patient rushed the latter from one hospital to another.

The patient, a 65-year-old man from Gosaba in South 24-Parganas suffered a cardiac arrest late on Monday night and he was immediately taken to Canning Sub-divisional hospital.

As there was no critical care unit, the doctors at the hospital referred the patient to a city hospital. The family members then took the patient to the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital where the patient was allegedly denied admission.

The family members of the patient alleged that staff members of the hospital told them that there was no vacant bed hence the patient could not be admitted to the hospital.

The patient was then rushed to the NRS Medical College and Hospital on dead night where they were allegedly told the same story.

The patient could not be admitted as there was no available bed, as alleged by the patient's family.

The patient was finally secured an admission at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital in the wee hours of Tuesday. The patient was initially kept on a trolley at the emergency ward of the hospital and then secured an admission.

It may be mentioned here that the state health department on a repeated occasions urged the hospitals not to deny admission to any emergency patients.

The incidents of patient refusal often surface against private hospitals in the city following which the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) has issued clear guidelines to the private hospitals asking them to provide treatment to emergency patients even if they do not have a bed available.

The hospitals have to shift a critical patient only after stabilizing his/her health condition.

But this time, two state run medical colleges have been accused of patient denial. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also sent across a clear message on repeated times that no hospital should deny patients who require emergency treatment.