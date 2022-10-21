Two senior police officers, including IG of N Bengal, injured in car crash

Kolkata: Two senior IPS officers suffered injuries after their car met with an accident at Damdim in Jalpaiguri on Friday morning. Police informed that the police officers' car toppled after a truck, coming from the opposite direction, collided head-on. Driver of the police vehicle also suffered injuries. According to sources, on Friday morning, Devendra Prakash Singh, Inspector General (IG) of North Bengal Region and Awadhesh Pathak, Superintendent of Police (SP), Traffic of North Bengal were travelling to Alipurduar. While passing through the Damdim area in Malbazar, a truck coming, from the opposite direction, somehow lost control and collided with the police officers' SUV. The car toppled.



Locals informed the Malbazar police station and the injured police officers along with the driver of the SUV were rescued and rushed to multiple hospitals. The driver was admitted to the Mal Super Specialty Hospital. Singh, who received injuries on his hands and legs, was admitted to a private hospital at Sevoke Road in Siliguri. Pathak is also undergoing treatment at the same hospital. Sources informed that their conditions are stable. However, the police officers have been kept on observation.

Debarshi Dutta, SP of Jalpaiguri, said: "The truck has been seized but the driver managed to flee. We are searching for the errant driver."