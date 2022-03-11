Two polyps removed from Madan Mitra's vocal cord

kolkata: SSKM Hospital on Thursday successfully carried out a Laryngoscopy on Trinamool Congress MLA from Kamarhati Madan Mitra and removed two polyps on the vocal cord.



Samples have been sent for examination to ascertain if there are any cancerous elements.

According to the preliminary investigation the doctors find that there is no cancerous element. Mitra was admitted to the SSKM Hospital's Institute of Otorhinolaryngology and Head & Neck Surgery Centre of Excellence on Tuesday night after he showed symptoms of ailments in his vocal cord.

A 10-member medical board, headed by Dr Arunava Sengupta, senior ENT surgeon and head of the institute, performed the surgery on the former transport minister on Thursday. Several pathological and radiological investigations were conducted on him before the surgery. The team of experts, including cardiologist Dr Saroj Mandol, chest and general medicine doctors attended him on Wednesday to examine his health condition.