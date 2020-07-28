Two police inspectors test positive

Kolkata: Two Inspectors of a police station in Kolkata Police North division have tested COVID-19 positive.



According to sources, the Additional Officer in Charge (OC) of the said police station had tested Covid positive on Friday. On Saturday OC of the police station tested Covid positive. Both of them are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

As both the OC and Additional OC of the said police station have tested Covid positive, Additional OC of Chitpore police station has been asked to look after the works of the said police station till the OC or the Additional OC join. Presently entry of people inside the said police station has been restricted. People who are coming for their purposes, are being questioned first. If found in an emergency then they are being allowed to enter the police station with extreme precaution. Meanwhile, the police station has been sanitized and few police personnel of the said police station have been asked to stay at home quarantine as they had come close to the Covid affected police officers. Till Sunday 1010 police personnel of Kolkata Police have been found COVID-19 positive.

Earlier OCs of several police stations across the Kolkata Police jurisdiction were infected with COVID-19 and all of them were cured after treatment.

Meanwhile, the Howrah City Police has designated a sub-inspector in each of the 16 police stations as officer-in-charge (anti-crime) to check criminal activities in the city. Kunal Agarwal, Commissioner of Howrah City Police, held a meeting with the 16 officers-in-charge (anti-crime) on Monday and discussed their roles and responsibilities at Shibpur Police Lines.