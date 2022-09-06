Two persons arrested from West Burdwan, 12 firearms & 35 rounds of bullets recovered

kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police arrested two persons from Salanpur in West Burdwan and seized 12 firearms and 35 rounds of bullets early on Monday morning.



The accused persons were produced at the Asansol Court and have been remanded to police custody for 14 days.

STF officials on Sunday night were tipped about two persons from Bihar travelling to Bengal through West Burdwan with several firearms. Acting on the tip off, cops were waiting at the Dabour More in Rupnarayan of Salanpur.

After a few moments, two persons with backpacks were spotted, who had just deboarded a bus coming from Bihar.

The duo identified as Ranjit Sharma alias Chottu and Balaram Prasad of Bhojpur in Bihar were intercepted. They were taken to the Salanpur police station where STF officials found the fire arms inside the backpacks.

Police have found two carbaines, three 9mm pistols, two 7mm pistols and five countrymade pistols from the backpacks.

Police also found 35 rounds of various kinds of bullets that are being used in those fire arms. It is suspected that these firearms and the bullets were to be delivered in the bordering areas of Bengal.

Cops are trying to find out who else are involved in the racket and who was to receive the fire arms in the state.