Two notorious criminals held with firearms

Kolkata: Two notorious criminals have been arrested on Wednesday night from Regent Park area while they about to sell a fire arms.



According to police, on Wednesday night they were tipped off about the two youths who would be coming to Chandi Ghosh Road area near Betar Pally from Bishnupur to sell a fire arm. Acting on the tip off police personnel were keeping a strict vigil in and around the area and spotted a motorcycle. After intercepting the motorcycle, the duo identified as Jayanta Haldar and Subrata Mandal Bishnupur in South 24 Parganas were searched and cops found a country made improvised single shot fire arm from one of the accused persons. During interrogation they confessed that they are the members of a gang which sells fire arms and ammunition in and around Kolkata. Mondal was earlier arrested in Kultali police station with fire arms.

In a separate incident at Bansdroni area on Wednesday, two youths were arrested for allegedly committing a robbery at a departmental store. The duo identified as Rahul and Amit. Among them Amit is a notorious snatcher and arms dealer and he is wanted by the police in multiple such cases.