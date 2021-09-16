Two new data centres to come up in state

KOLKATA: With introduction of the West Bengal Data Centre Policy, two new data centres are coming up in the state that would lead to massive employment opportunities in the state.

After the meeting of West Bengal Industrial Promotion Board, chief secretary HK Dwivedi said: "The Reliance Group is already setting up a data centre at New Town while the Hiranandani Group has proposed to set up a data centre in Hooghly."

Setting up of the data centre comes up as a crucial move in terms of creating employment opportunities that would also stop migration of talents to other states and abroad.

The state government is also taking up moves to encourage entrepreneurs to invest to develop units of high end IT services in Bengal.

With a pool of talented IT professionals in the state, the Bengal government is taking necessary steps to facilitate setting up of cloud development centres, artificial intelligence centres and Internet of Things (IoT).

This comes when the state government has already come up with the State Data Centre Management Portal where MSMEs and start-ups can have a secured storage space at a very minimal service charge.

The portal also caters to all state government organisations, giving them a single window platform to seek storage space at the State Data Centre, register new government domains, and host web-applications along with host of other services.