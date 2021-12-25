Two more test +ve for Omicron; about 550 cases reported in a day

KOLKATA: Two patients, including a 27-year-old male tested positive for Omicron on Friday, a senior health official said. Omicron positive tally has reached five in the state so far.



The 27-year-old male patient returned from Ireland and was admitted to a private hospital in the city on December 21. His genome sequencing report arrived on Friday evening. The patient has been allotted a single room in the restricted Covid unit since his admission in the hospital. The patient is haemodynamically stable and relevant conservative medical management is going on, said a senior official of the private hospital.

Incidentally, two Omicron positive cases were found in the city on last Wednesday. A 19-year-old boy, a resident of Alipore who came from London on Sunday was found positive with Omicron in the genome sequencing report on Wednesday. The other infected patient who came from Nigeria tested positive for Omicron on Wednesday. The first victim of Omicron in Bengal, a 7-year-old boy who came to the city via Hyderabad from Abu Dhabi on December 11 had however tested negative for Omicron within 48 hours from arrival.

The number of active Covid cases has gone up to 7,446 on Friday from what stood at 7,433 on Thursday. Active Covid cases were recorded at 7,442 on Wednesday while on Tuesday the number remained at 7,451 and 7,474 on Monday.

Single-day Covid infected cases have gone up to 550 on Friday from 516 on Thursday from what stood at 534 on Wednesday. State has seen a drop in daily fatalities on Friday to 5 from 6 on Thursday.

The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,29,530 on Friday out of which 16,02,377 patients have been released from hospitals.