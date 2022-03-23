Two more fire incidents in city, no casualties reported

Kolkata: A fire had broken out at a godown of a paper factory in Cossipore on Tuesday evening. At around 8:55 pm, locals noticed smoke coming out from the godown at 95/1, Cossipore Road. The fire brigade and police were called in and four fire tenders were pressed into action.



Till reports last came in, three more fire tenders were being sent to the spot in order to prevent spreading of the flames. No injury has been reported yet.

In a separate incident, a minor fire broke out at the roof of a two-storeyed building on Lenin Sarani in Chandni Market area on Tuesday at around 8:20 pm. Three fire tenders doused the flames within half an hour.