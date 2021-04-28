Two more doctors succumb to Covid

Kolkata: With the pandemic continuing to wreak havoc, two more doctors from the state died of Covid.



Dr Partha Pratim Laha, a Gynecologist from Hooghly's Serampore, was infected with Covid around 10 days back. He was in home isolation initially and later admitted to a private hospital in the city. His health condition deteriorated from Monday morning and finally succumbed to his ailments around 1.45 am on Tuesday.

In another incident, Dr Prasanta Mukherjee, a Gynecologist from Howrah, died of Covid on Monday. According to the sources in the Indian Medical Association, about 750 doctors have died of Covid across the country so far. Highest number of doctors' deaths was reported from Tamil Nadu. Bengal has also lost about 80 doctors to Covid so far. Daily infection in Bengal has already crossed 15,000-mark.