Two more dengue deaths reported in city in a day

kolkata: Two dengue deaths have been reported from the city on Thursday.



A 14-year-old girl identified as Bhargobi Mandal and a resident of ward 105 under Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) died due to dengue shock syndrome at MR Bangur Hospital on Thursday morning. She was admitted to the hospital with fever and respiratory distress.

In another incident, Swapan Ghosh (53), a resident of Uttarpara in Hooghly died of dengue in a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday. He was admitted to a local nursing home on November 4. He was later shifted to city hospital on November 7 as his health deteriorated. The patient was kept under ventilation support. He died at the hospital on Wednesday night.According to the Health department sources, the dengue situation is worse in North 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Murshidabad and Jalpaiguri. Under KMC, borough XII has been majorly affected with ward 101 under the same borough witnessing an increase in dengue cases by 40 in the 42-43 week while ward 109 registered a rise by 48 cases during the same period.

Borough XII has so far registered a cumulative case of around 1,128 till 43 week. Borough X saw a cumulative case up to 856 till the 43 week.

State Health department is sending special teams to the most affected districts to monitor if the anti dengue drive is carried out properly. State government has asked the hospitals in the affected areas to run round the clock fever clinics in the wake of the rising number of dengue cases. Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with the administrative officials of four affected districts in south Bengal including Kolkata reviewing the dengue situation.

Director of Health Services Dr Siddhartha Niyogi said that the number of dengue cases has reduced compared to the figure registered in the last week. Around 723 new cases have been reported in the state on Thursday while 5,362 tests were performed in a single-day.