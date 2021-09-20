Two minor girls rescued from Park Circus

kolkata: Two children were rescued due to alertness of police personnel on Sunday in Park Circus.



On Sunday around 6:30 am, a traffic Constable of East traffic guard, Tarak Chakraborty spotted two minor girls wandering aimlessly at the Park Circus seven point crossing. Suspecting something fishy, he went to the duo and asked what they were doing there. But, the minor duo got panicked. Chakraborty took them to traffic Sergeants Snehaish Mukherjee and Ranjit Saha who were on duty at the Park Circus.

They arranged food for the children and convinced them that police was for their help. After the girls aged about eight years and 12 years were convinced that they were safe, they told the cops that a woman brought them to the city from their home at Sonakhali, Basanti in South 24-Parganas by promising to arrange jobs. But after they arrived in the city a few days ago, the woman locked them up inside a shabby room and also tortured them.

On Sunday, they found the door unlocked and fled.After hearing the story, traffic cops handed the girls over to Beniapukur police station. Later, police got in touch with the parents of the minor girls and handed them over in the afternoon. Sources informed that no complaint was lodged in connection with the incident.