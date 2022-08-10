Two mime artistes from Bengal perform at fest in South Korea

KOLKATA: Two mime artistes from Bengal have made the country proud by performing at the 31st Asian Solo Performance Festival held at Geochang, South Korea.



India was one of the seven countries from the globe that got the opportunity to perform at the Festival. Soma Das and Ayantika Das of Soma Mime Theatre based in Bengal represented the country at the event.

They staged the drama 'Devi'. Their performance was much appreciated at the festival and 'Chaau' dance was performed soon after their performance. This was the first time when a mime team had gone to perform at the Festival in South Korea.