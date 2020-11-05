Two lakh unemployed youth to get soft loans

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a self employment project under which 2 lakh unemployed youths will be receiving soft loans from cooperative banks to buy two-wheelers for commercial purposes.



"The state government is taking the move of providing soft loans to 2 lakh youths to help them procure motorbikes that they can use for commercial purposes to earn their livings," Banerjee said on Wednesday.

Since the nationalised and other banks show reluctance in giving loan in such cases, she directed the concerned officers to ensure that the loan is given from the co-operative banks.

There are many options of earning livelihood by using two-wheelers. Even one can convert the back seat to a carrier to transport different items. They can carry various items to sale at different locations. Even now different food and delivery chains engage youths with two wheelers for home delivery of goods.

It may be mentioned that earlier the Mamata Banerjee government had introduced Gatidhara prakalpa. Under which lakhs of youths were benefitted with the state government providing a subsidy to buy a vehicle to help youths become self reliant. The state Transport department was the nodal agency for the Gatidhara Prakalpa.