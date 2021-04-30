Two lab staff of a pvt hosp held for selling fake Covid reports

KOLKATA: Two laboratory staff of a private hospital in Howrah were arrested for allegedly selling fake Covid reports against money on Wednesday night.



The accused used to provide the fake reports without conducting any test.

The reports were being made as desired by the customer.

According to police, on Tuesday the CEO of the private hospital lodged a complaint at the Golabari police station against two laboratory technicians identified as Abhijit Maity and Amit Laha alleging that the duo is selling fake Covid reports.

Sources informed that the hospital authority had found some ambiguities while preparing Covid reports and covertly conducted an inquiry.

During the probe, hospital authority came to know that Maity and Laha were using the hospital letterhead and stamp to manufacture fake reports for those who want Covid reports as desired for many purposes.On Wednesday night, Maity and Laha were arrested. They were produced before the Howrah court on Thursday and they have been remanded in police custody. In a similar incident, a racket was found to be active in Kalyani Medical College and Hospital and JNM Hospital. On Wednesday evening the incident came to light after a patient came to the hospital with a Covid report. The patient claimed that despite he had tested Covid negative, he was still suffering from fever for the past few days.When the hospital Superintendent tried to check the database, he found no record of the said patient's Covid test. However, nobody has been identified in this regard.