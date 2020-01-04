Kolkata: Two persons were killed in two separate accidents in the city on Saturday.



Sohail Alam, 39, a resident of Ripon Street, was riding a scooter when he was hit by an unknown vehicle near Dock Port gate number five on CGR Road at around 4. 45 am on Saturday. "Alam was profusely bleeding. He was moved to SSKM Hospital and was declared brought dead there," said police officials.

In the second incident, Velzee Patel, 73, resident of Hazra Road, was hit by a mini bus on Hazra Road (between Hazra Law College and Garcha Road Xing). He was immediately rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

In another accident on Friday, an Uber cab carrying two persons, 25-year-old Sohel Ahamed and Md Kalamuddin, were hit by a lorry at Bankim Statue under Maidan Police Station area. The duo, residents of Dashu Babu Bagan, received severe injuries and were shifted to SSKM Hospital, where both were treated and discharged.

At around 11.35 pm on Friday, an East Kolkata bound private car hit another North Kolkata bound car on EM Bypass near Uttar Panchannagram under Tiljala PS area.

Four persons of the North Kolkata bound car – Dilip Debnath (48), Chayanika Debnath (32), Dipika Debnath (23) and Beauty Debnath were severely injured.

"All the four persons are residents of Subhash Nagar, Barasat. They were all treated and discharged from Ruby General Hospital," said a police official.