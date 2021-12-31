Two kids injured after battery explodes at garbage vat

KOLKATA: Two children aged around 10 years suffered injuries after an explosion took place at a garbage vat at nayapatti in Salt Lake on Thursday morning.



The injured boys were rushed to Bidhannagar Sub Divisional Hospital, from where they were treated and discharged.

According to sources, on Thursday morning around 11:30 am, a few children of Nayapatti area were playing near the garbage vat.

One of them noticed some sort of waste material in front of the vat and started playing with it. The object suddenly exploded.Hearing the explosion, local people went to the spot and saw two children were crying in pain. Immediately, they were taken to the hospital while police were also informed. Cops from Electronics Complex police station along with bomb squad went to the spot. During inquiry, no explosives were found. Later, police claimed that the explosion took place from an old battery which was dumped there.

Meanwhile, MLA Bidhannagar, Sujit Bose went to the spot and took stock of the situation.