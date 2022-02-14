Two kids dead after dumper hits them

KOLKATA: Two children were killed in a tragic road accident at Nandakumar in East Midnapore on Sunday afternoon after a dumper hit them and went through a roadside shop.



Police have seized the dumper but the driver managed to flee.

The incident took place around 1 pm on the National Highway 41, Haldia-Kolaghat in the Hansgeria area of Nandakumar. Local people alleged that a team of cops from Nandakumar police station were randomly checking documents of vehicles passing through the area. The dumper that was moving towards Haldia at a high speed, was reportedly instructed by the police to stop. But the driver tried to move on, violating the instruction.

While doing so, the driver somehow lost control and hit Anupam Mallick (10) Betaldighi and Parbati Jana (40) Khonchi who were standing there. The duo was rushed to a local hospital where they were declared brought dead.