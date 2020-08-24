Two in'tl charter flights land at Kolkata airport

Kolkata: Two more international chartered flights with 353 passengers landed at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata on Saturday.



According to the Airport Authority of India (AAI), Kolkata, after 44 days of halt, the first charter flight landed in the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport on August 18 from Kuwait. Later few more such flights were operated from Dubai and other countries.

All passengers need to carry a COVID-19 negative certificate which must be produced before boarding the plane. After reaching Kolkata they will be allowed to go to their houses where they have to stay home quarantine for seven days mandatorily.