Two injured in shootout at Barrackpore restaurant

Kolkata: Two persons were grievously injured in a shootout at a famous biriyani outlet at Barrackpore-Barasat road on Monday afternoon in Barrackpore.

The injured were rushed to B N Bose sub-divisional hospital where they have been admitted. According to sources, the incident took place at around 2:45 pm when a customer identified as Rajesh Mondal was getting his biriyani packed.

Three bike-borne miscreants randomly fired at the shop when one employee was packing the biriyani. Eye witnesses said the miscreants came from the direction of Kalyani Expressway and stopped on the opposite side of the restaurant.

One of the pillion riders suddenly started firing indiscriminately. Hearing gunshots, people started running to save themselves. Pradip Singh, an employee of the restaurant who was packing the biriyani also received gun shot injuries.

After firing around five rounds, the miscreants fled towards Barasat.

Local people informed Mohonpur Police Station after the miscreants left. Cops rushed to the spot and started a probe. Later Manoj Kumar Verma, Commissioner of Police (CP), Barrackpore also visited the spot and inquired about the situation. Police are trying to find out who was the target of the miscreants. Sources informed that a few persons have been detained on suspicion. A case has been registered and a probe has been

initiated.