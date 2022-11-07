Two injured in Deganga bomb explosion

Kolkata: Tension spread at Bashirhat and Deganga after bombs exploded in two separate incidents late on Saturday night and on Sunday



morning.

Late on Saturday night, a few residents of Afzarnagar at Matia in Bashirhat woke up to the sound of an explosion. When they came out of their homes, they saw a man lying injured on the side of the road as his motorcycle caught fire near him. Immediately police were informed. Before police could reach the spot, the injured man managed to flee. Police suspect that the man was carrying several bombs which somehow exploded.

In another incident, two labourers suffered injuries while digging during a construction work at a house in Berachampa of Deganga. Police have found a

few live bombs from near the house as well. A probe has been started.