Two including woman get life term

Kolkata: Two persons including a woman have been awarded with life imprisonment on Wednesday by the Sealdah Court in connection with a businessman murdered in 2011.

In May, a businessman of Bowbazar area identified as Salauddin was shot in Salt Lake. But Salauddin somehow managed to carry on and drove his car to Ultadanga police station and fainted. He died in a hospital later.

During the probe police arrested two persons including a woman identified as Mili Pal and Bapi Sen.Pal had an affair with Salauddin and was pressuring him to marry her.

But Salauddin denied her proposal. Being refused, she planned to take revenge and engaged Sen to kill him. During the probe, police matched DNA samples of Pal, Sen

and Salauddin and became

sure about the duo's involvement.