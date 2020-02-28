Two including JMB terrorist convicted for money laundering

Kolkata: Two persons including a Bangladeshi terrorist have been convicted by a city court for money laundering and terror financing in relation to their role in Burdwan's Khagragarh blast case of 2014.

Bangladeshi national Rahamatullah alias Sajid, affiliated to the terror group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), was convicted alongside an Indian citizen Mohammed Burhan by the city sessions court under the stringent Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on March 17.

The two had earlier been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Explosive Substances Act while probing the blast inside a house in Burdwan district's Khagragarh, killing two JMB militants and injuring another on Oct 2, 2014.

The enforcement Directorate (ED) filed the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act based on the NIA's FIR. The ED proceeded to lodge the chargesheet in 2018.