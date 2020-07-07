Two including doc test +ve

Darjeeling: After having remained Covid-19 free for nearly a month, a doctor from the Darjeeling District Hospital and a barber tested Covid positive in Darjeeling town on Monday. Both have travel history and were in home quarantine.



The doctor, a paediatrician, had returned from Kolkata a few days ago and was in home quarantine. Her swab test reported positive on Monday.

The barber, a resident of Jagritigram in Darjeeling town, had returned from Bihar two days ago. His swab report tested positive on Monday.

Meanwhile, Asok Bhattacharya, the MLA of Siliguri and the chairperson of Board of administrator of Siliguri Municipal Corporation was discharged from a private nursing home on Monday. He had tested Covid-19 positive on June 17. He was regularly monitored by a group of doctors in consultation with the specialists of the state health department from Calcutta. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee herself kept in touch with Bhattacharya and his family members.

"I am thankful to the Chief Minister and doctors and all nursing staffs here who had provided all necessary support to me. I must say that there are many areas in our health system that we can improve to provide better treatment,"

he said. The state tourism

minister Gautam Deb also wished Bhattacharya good health.

Deb stated that in line with the Chief Minister's belief in pluralism and Bengal's rich tradition of political and humanitarian courtesy, the State Government had extended all support to Bhattacharya and his family.