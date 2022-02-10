Two held with fake currency notes worth over Rs 5L

KOLKATA: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police nabbed two counterfeit currency note racketeers and recovered fake currency notes worth Rs 5,64,500.



On Tuesday STF officials were tipped off by the military intelligence about two persons will come near the Captain bheri on Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass with a good amount of fake currency notes.

Accordingly, a joint raid was conducted by the police and military intelligence personnel.

While cops and military intelligence personnel were waiting in and around the said area, two persons identified as Mahasin Khan alias Babu of Barasat and Tanay Das of Nimta were spotted around 7:15 pm.

When the joint team intercepted them, the duo tried to flee. But the police managed to catch them.

They were taken to the STF police station in Lalbazar where their bags were searched. Cops had found 1129 fake Indian currency notes of Rs 500 denomination from them.

Later, a case was registered and the duo was arrested. Cops are interrogating them to find out who was to take delivery of the consignment.