Two held under NDPS Act in Darjeeling

Darjeeling: The Darjeeling Police on Thursday arrested two persons identified as Rahul Chettri and Arpan Rai, under the different sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.



Chettri (27) was arrested and 960 bottles of cough syrup containing codeine (induces drowsiness) were recovered from his residence located at Lower Toongsoong Road, Darjeeling. Chettri works at New Life Care Pharmacy, Club Side, Darjeeling.

The search and seizure operation was conducted in the presence of Deputy Magistrate, Darjeeling.

Arpan Rai, owner of the pharmacy, was also detained and questioned. As his links

to the racket could be established, he was later arrested as well.

Medicinal drug abuse is a major problem plaguing the Hills. Cough syrups containing codeine with market prices of around Rs 100 are sold for a premium of around Rs 300 to addicts.

In the past also there have been incidents of police conducting raids in medicine stores and sealing them for indulging in such illegal activities.