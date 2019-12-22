Two held for theft of scrap materials

Kolkata: A theft case was solved within 24 hours of the incident that took place on Friday afternoon.



According to police, on Friday afternoon, a few officers of Tiljala police station were on area patrol duty.

While checking vehicles in Tiljala area, a police personnel intercepted a goods vehicle.

Though the driver tried to escape the police yet cops managed to stop the vehicle. Police found some scrap iron materials loaded in the vehicle and asked for relevant documents.

The driver identified as Rakesh Yadav and one more person Vikash Gupta were detained as failed to provide any document. They were taken to Tiljala police station along with the vehicle loaded with scrap materials.

There it was found that a day before a theft was committed at an abandoned factory located on C.N. Roy Road in Tiljala. Later, the duo confessed that they had stolen the scrap materials and were trying to sell it. The duo was arrested after they confessed to the crime.