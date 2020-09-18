Two held for shooting man in Pragati Maidan area

Kolkata: A person was shot on Wednesday night at Natunpara in Pragati Maidan area.



According to sources, on Wednesday night an altercation took place between members of two groups in the area. Within a few moments, both the group members got involved in a clash.

Seeing few people are fighting, a local resident identified as Mahadeb Mondal intervened and tried to stop them. While he was confronting both the group members, one of them suddenly fired a round which hit Mondal. As soon as he fell on the ground, the miscreants fled the spot.

Local residents rushed Mondal to NRS Medical College and Hospital where he was admitted. Later police arrested two persons for their involvement in the incident.

However, sources informed that though the local residents are claiming that Mondal tried to stop few people from fighting with each other, police came to know that the trouble cropped up while they were drinking liquor together.

Police are investigating further to find out the cause behind the clash and firing. It is suspected that the people involved in the incident are the members of local construction material syndicates.

The trouble cropped over the business related matter. Cops are investigating the case to find out other accused persons and motive behind the incident.