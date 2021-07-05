Two held for murder of BJP leader

KOLKATA: The police have arrested two accused persons in connection with the murder of a BJP leader in Narkeldanga on May 2.



The local BJP trade union leader Abhijit Sarkar was at his home when a group of miscreants attacked him with iron rods, bamboo. Abhijit was dragged out of his home and was beaten up badly. The accused had used some blunt weapons to hit on his head repeatedly.

Later, Abhijit was left unconscious near the Kankurgachi rail bridge. His brother Biswajit Sarkar lodged a complaint and claimed it to be a political murder. The investigation of the case was later taken up by the Detective Department. During the probe, police zeroed in on four people and had arrested two accused while the other two managed to flee from the area. They had been hiding in the Hindmotor area since then.

Recently, cops were informed about Sanjay Basak and Sufal Bose alias Rana who were evading arrest and were hiding at a house on Debipukur Road of Hindmotor.

Late on Friday night, a raid was conducted and the duo was nabbed.

They were produced before the Sealdah court on Saturday and were remanded in police custody till July 17. The duo is being interrogated.