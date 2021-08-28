Two held for hurling bombs at TMC office

kolkata Two miscreants were arrested within two hours of hurling bombs at a Trinamool Congress party office on Thursday night in Kamarhati.



According to sources, late on Thursday night, a few miscreants hurled bombs at a party office located in the ward 6. After hurling bombs, miscreants fled from the spot while firing a few rounds in the air, Six persons suffered injuries and were rushed to Sagar Dutta Hospital.

After being informed, cops from Belghoria police station went to the spot and started a probe.

While checking the surveillance camera footage of the area, police were able to identify two miscreants. Following identification, cops arrested the duo within two hours of the incident. The duo is being interrogated to find out the other miscreants.

Kalamuddin Ansari, Member, Board of Administrator of Kamarhati Municipality alleged that activities of antisocial elements were increasing in the area.