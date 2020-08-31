Two held for duping youth of Rs 23L on pretext of giving work in films

Kolkata: Two persons have been arrested for duping several youths by promising them to provide chances in the cinema's and television



serials.

According to sources on Saturday a youth identified as Suprabhat Sarkar of Kalyani in Nadia went to Charu Market police station to register complaint against six persons for allegedly duping him and others by promising to provide chances in films and serials.

The accused persons had also taken Rs 23 lakh from Sarkar but he did not get any chance in any films or serials.

Sources informed that the prime accused of the case Titas Ghosh was running the cheating racket with help from others. Sarkar wanted to be an actor and thus started visiting the Tollygunge studios a few years ago. There he met Ghosh and Sanjoy Bhuniya and few others who had assured to get chances in cinemas and TV serials. It is alleged, that in phases the accused persons had taken Rs 23 lakh from him.

After almost three years, when Sarkar did not get any chance in any films or TV serial, he reportedly demanded the money back but was refused.

Later on Saturday he along with several other people who were cheated went to Charu Market police station and lodged a complaint against six persons including Ghosh and

Bhuniya.

After a case was initiated, police conducted a raid in a flat and arrested Ghosh and Bhuniya. Four other people identified as Sudipta Banerjee, Paramita Bhuniya, Samik Sanyal and

Susanta Bhattacharya who have been named in the FIR are still evading

arrest.

Police have found more than 10 such youths who have been cheated in the same manner.