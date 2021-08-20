Two held for duping man using Pak IP add

KOLKATA: The police arrested two persons for duping a man worth Rs 6 lakh by hacking another person's WhatsApp using a malware and Internet Protocol (IP) address of Pakistan. A few months ago a Kolkata-based businessman received a message on his WhatsApp from the father of his son's friend. In the message, the sender wrote that a relative of his was critically ill and admitted to a hospital in the USA. For his treatment, Rs six lakh is required urgently. The businessman was requested to send the money in a bank account number. As the display picture of WhatsApp was containing the photo of a person he knew, the businessman transferred the amount in two phases without asking the sender of the message. Later, he learnt that his acquaintance had not sent the message. The accused persons were arrested from Indore.