Two held for duping educational institute in name of Bimal Gurung

Darjeeling: Two persons from Kalimpong were arrested for impersonating the personal assistant of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha Bimal Gurung and collecting money from an educational institute in Siliguri in the name of party fund.



One person named Sanjay Bhattacharjee, on behalf of the institution, lodged a written complaint at the cyber crime police station under the Siliguri Police Commiserate. The complain stated that on July 8 the president of the governing body of the college had received a phone call from a person who introduced himself as the personal assistant of Bimal Gurung of the GJM and requested for a donation of Rs 1Lakh for the party fund, which would be spent for the welfare activities in the hills.

The president of Managing Committee, on the next day, directed his staff to transfer the amount of Rs 1 lakh from the institute's bank account. The amount was transferred to the UBI, Kalimpong Branch as requested by the caller.

Again on July 10, the president of the governing body received another call from the same person demanding Rs 2 lakh. This made him doubt the caller's intention. Later, he found out that the institute had been cheated. Later, cops found that the bank account where the amount was transferred is in the name of one Tara Pariyar of Third Mile, Lower Tashiding Bustee, Kalimpong. Tara Pariyar was arrested on July 20. During interrogation, Pariyar admitted to the crime and along with his accomplice Dipesh Trikhatry. Accordingly Trikhatri of Thakurbari, Kalimpong was arrested on the same day.