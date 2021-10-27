Two held for attack on lawyer

KOLKATA: Police arrested two persons on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in the attack on a lawyer, who was stabbed by miscreants earlier in the day near his residence in Howrah.



The lawyer, identified as Tanvir Alam, practices in Calcutta High Court.According to sources, on Tuesday morning around 11:30 am, Alam was talking to a friend when around three miscreants attacked him with sharp weapons. Alam was stabbed multiple times. His friend Md. Imtiyaz tried to resist but failed. He was also assaulted by the miscreants.Alam suffered grievous injuries on his back and hands. As soon as he fell on the ground, miscreants fled. Local people rushed Alam and Imtiyaz to a private hospital on Andul road where they had been admitted.

Later, police arrested two accused, identified as Md. Mustaq alias Gopi and Md Chand. Sources informed that the duo has criminal background.Cops suspect that the attack was planned due to personal grudge.

As Alam was involved in a case against the illegal promoting business in Shibpur area, local promoters got frightened. A case has been registered against the accused on charges of attempt to murder.