Two health workers die in road mishap

Kolkata: Two health workers have died in a tragic road accident while a block health officer sustained critical injuries when a health department vehicle collided head on with a bus on national highway 31 in Coochbehar on Monday afternoon.



The deceased health workers were returning after collecting Covid samples. According to local sources, the accident happened at around 4.30 pm when the health department hit the speeding bus coming from the opposite direction.

The deceased have been identified as Arpita Das and Srebash Roy. Block health officer Sunil Kumar Mondal received critical injuries. Another health worker ~ Tumpa Roy also sustained injuries. The health condition of both of them is stated to be serious. They have been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the district. Local people heard a loud thud and rushed the spot. They took part in the rescue operation immediately after the incident.

After being informed police reached the spot and seized the health department vehicle and the bus. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined. According to the preliminary investigation police suspect that the bus was running at a high speed as a result of which the driver could not control ther vehicle when the health department van suddenly came closer. Police are investigating if the bus driver was in an inebriated state. A probe has been initiated.