Two get six years jail term for distributing fake Indian currency
Kolkata: A special NIA court has sentenced two people to six years in prison for their involvement in distributing fake Indian currency notes smuggled from Bangladesh into the country.
Nasir Sheikh and Tajel Sk, residents of Bengal's Malda district, were convicted and sentenced under sections 120B, 489B and 489C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The special NIA court in Kolkata sentenced Sheikh and Tajel to six years of imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000 and Rs 8,000, respectively. On March 30, 2016, Baishnabnagar police station with a team of the Border Security Force seized FICN of face value Rs 9,80,000 in the denominations of Rs 1,000 and 500 from the possession of Sheikh near the Indo-Bangladesh border at Sukhdevpur in Malda and arrested him the next day.
