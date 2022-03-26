Two from Bihar held with firearms in city

KOLKATA: Two miscreants from Bihar were arrested with firearms from Watgunge area on Thursday afternoon.



Two firearms, including a single shooter and a 7mm pistol were seized.

According to sources, the duo, identified as Roshan Paswan of Baliya and Sanjoy Kumar of Barauni in Begusarai of Bihar, were working as masons in Sonarpur and Bansdroni respectively.

Recently cops came to know about Kumar, who was suspected to be involved in illegal arms dealing. While keeping an eye on him, cops came to know about Paswan.

On Thursday, police were tipped off about the duo carrying weapons in the Watgunge area.

Around 4 pm on Thursday, cops intercepted them on Gopal Ghosh Lane near an English medium school.

During the search, cops found the two firearms. It is suspected that they used to bring arms from Bihar and sell those to miscreants.

The duo is being grilled to find out about the receivers of the arms here.