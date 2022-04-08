Two found hanging from tree

BALURGHAT: Two lovers committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree. The incident took place in the Mandapara area under Rampara-Chenchra Gram Panchayat of Tapan police station. Police said the mystery of their death is yet to be ascertained.

According to a police source, the youth was identified as Prakash Sarkar who resided in Banshihari while the woman was identified as Priya Karmakar who resided in Chaksadullah village of Banshihari block.

On Thursday morning, the locals found the duo hanging from the tree.

Initially the identities of the duo were not revealed. Later, police investigation revealed the identities and addresses of both deceased.

Locals had informed the police after they saw the bodies of the duo found hanging. After receiving the information, police from Tapan police station reached the spot, rescued the bodies and sent them for post-mortem to Balurghat hospital.

A local resident said the bodies of the duo were found hanging from a tree located outside the village of Mandapara. Tension gripped the locality after the news of the same spread.

Preliminary police investigation revealed that the duo perhaps took the extreme step due to a love affair.

Police said the woman was married.