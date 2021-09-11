Two fire incidents reported in city, none injured

Kolkata: Tension spread in South Port and Jorabagan area after two fire incidents took place on Friday morning triggering panic among locals. None was hurt or are reported to be trapped in any of the incidents.



The first incident took place inside a plywood godown located on Nimtala Ghat Street. Around 8 am, locals saw smoke coming out of a room on the first floor of a two-storeyed house at 5, Nimtala Ghat Street.

The room was being used as a plywood godown.

State Fire minister Sujit Bose and minister Shashi Panja went to the spot and took stock of the situation. They also requested the firefighters to work cautiously.

Jorabagan police station and fire brigade were called in.

Six fire tenders were pressed into action within a few minutes. The fire was brought under control around 11 am. The cooling process continued till around 5 pm.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A team of forensic experts may visit the godown for sample collection.

In a separate incident, a minor fire broke out around 10:35 am at the server room of the Marine House located at 1, Napier Road in South Port area. Five fire tenders were pressed into action. The flames were doused after almost two hours.