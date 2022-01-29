Two female passengers molested, app-cab driver held

Kolkata: A taxi driver has been arrested on charges of molesting two female passengers in Kolkata on Saturday.

The accused, Manoj Kumar, is a resident of Tollygunge.

According to police sources, two sisters had hired a taxi from Salt Lake Sector II at around 4:30 pm on Friday.

The dropped location was Howrah. But the driver did not go there and took the taxi to a deserted place in the Hastings area.

The women alleged that the taxi driver auto locked the door and then started molesting them. When they raised the alarm he fled the spot. Then the women informed the police and gave the taxi number. Upon investigation, police officers found that the first owner had sold the vehicle to another person.

The police contacted the present owner and traced the address of the taxi driver and nabbed him.