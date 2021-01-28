Two factions of BJP clash at Harinavi

Kolkata: The infighting in BJP—triggered by the strong resentment among party workers over the joining of some MLAs and their supporters from Trinamool Congress (TMC )—came to the forefront once again. This time, the clash broke out in front of state president Dilip Ghosh at Harinavi under Sonarpur police station area in South 24-Parganas on Tuesday evening.



The two factions of the party were engaged in an angry exchange of words, followed by a scuffle. The groups argued over the fact that which one would enter the party office first with Ghosh.

"We will not tolerate any such feud within the party. I have already asked the local leadership to submit a report. Action will be taken on the basis of the same," said Ghosh.

The saffron party leadership is struggling to address the issue of infighting with a number of such incidents happening in the recent past. Some days back in Nandigram, two groups of BJP workers clashed in front of Dilip Ghosh, Suvendu Adhikari and Kailash Vijayvargiya. The situation turned so grim that the leaders had to leave the podium in haste with brickbats being thrown at them.