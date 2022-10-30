Two electrocuted to death

Kolkata: Two people died after being electrocuted on Friday at Dhorjamua area under Siyalsai village Panchayat of Mohanpur police station.



The deceased named Dulalchandra Kar, 56-year-old, had gone to cut grass for the household cattle from a nearby paddy field in the afternoon when he was electrocuted to death by a high tension electric wire lying in the field. After he failed to return home, his son Bishnupad Kar, 29-year-old, went to the field looking for him.

After a long search, he found his father lying at one end of the field and he died while trying to rescue his father.

Reportedly, the son was electrocuted to death while trying to pick up his father. The local residents rushed both father and son to a local hospital, where they were declared dead by the doctors. Thereafter, a protest by the locals erupted against the electricity department for negligence on their part.

The Mohanpur Police were also present at the spot.