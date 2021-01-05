Two dead in a stampede at a musical event in Kalimpong

Darjeeling: A stampede like situation claimed two lives at a musical programme in Kalimpong. 4 others are injured.



The incident occurred at around 7 pm on Sunday while a musical programme was underway at the Mela ground at Kalimpong. "Lahurey" a rapper from Nepal along with others were performing. The crowd swelled in front of the ticket counter located next to the Gandhi gate. As the gate opened a stampede ensued and many in the crowd stumbled down a fleet of stairs located in front of the gate.

Anita Chettri (female, 40 years;) Banita Gurung (female, 46;) Parima Rai (female, 18;) Pratiksha Chettri (female, 14;) Marsang Subba (male, 20) and Anita Subba (female, 31 years) were rushed to the Kalimpong District Hospital.

Anita Chettri and Banita Gurung both from the Chandralok area of Kalimpong died in the hospital. Marsang Subba was referred to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, SIliguri. "We have sought a report from the police on the incident" stated R. Vimala, District Magistrate, Kalimpong.

The dead bodies of the deceased were handed over to the family members after post mortem on Monday. Anish Chettri, son of the deceased Anita Chettri lodged an FIR at the Kalimpong police station.

"A case has been registered against the organisers. We have started investigations. Administration is also in touch with the families of the deceased and injured persons thereby providing all possible assistance," stated HK Pai, Superintendent of Police, Kalimpong.

"Mad Dog," the organisers based in Chandralok, Kalimpong had obtained the necessary permission for the show.

Raju Bista, Member of Parliament, Darjeeling has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seeking a judicial investigation into the incident.