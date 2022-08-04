Two dead after gas leaks from factory in Khardah

KOLKATA: Two persons, including a contractor and a labourer, reportedly died after inhaling toxic carbon monoxide gas while maintenance work was being carried out at an iron pipe manufacturing factory in Khardah.



The incident took place at around 12 pm inside the Electrosteel Castings Limited premised. According to sources, a periodical maintenance work was going on in the factory.

As a part of the process, a pipeline was being cleaned. Suddenly three persons including the contractor and two labourers fell sick after they reportedly inhaled toxic gas.

Immediately they were taken to Kamarhati ESI hospital where two of them were declared brought dead.

The other person was shifted to a private hospital near Rathtala for better treatment.

Deputy Commissioner, Central Aashish Maurya said: "The investigation is on. Cause of death of the two people can be ascertained only after the autopsy report comes."